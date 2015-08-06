Purdue's ‘Duplicative’ Suit Over OxyContin Generic Gets Ax

By Alison Noon

Law360, Boston (January 16, 2018, 6:29 PM EST) -- Tweaks to a generic opioid’s labeling did not warrant OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP to file a separate lawsuit repeating extant patent infringement claims, a federal judge decided in a Boston court hearing Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV said that one of three lawsuits from opioid giant Purdue defending OxyContin’s intellectual territory used a generic competitor’s supplemental New Drug Application to rehash old claims. He dismissed the suit.

With the decision, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. avoided stalling a label change indicating that its generic...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Purdue Pharma, L.P. et al v. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. -


Case Number

1:15-cv-13099

Court

Massachusetts

Nature of Suit

Patent

Judge

F. Dennis Saylor, IV

Date Filed

August 6, 2015

Case Title

Purdue Pharma L.P. et al v. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.


Case Number

1:17-cv-11814

Court

Massachusetts

Nature of Suit

Patent

Judge

F. Dennis Saylor, IV

Date Filed

September 21, 2017

Case Title

Purdue Pharma L.P. et al v. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.


Case Number

1:17-cv-11923

Court

Massachusetts

Nature of Suit

Patent

Judge

F. Dennis Saylor, IV

Date Filed

October 6, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular