Purdue's ‘Duplicative’ Suit Over OxyContin Generic Gets Ax

Law360, Boston (January 16, 2018, 6:29 PM EST) -- Tweaks to a generic opioid’s labeling did not warrant OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP to file a separate lawsuit repeating extant patent infringement claims, a federal judge decided in a Boston court hearing Tuesday.



U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV said that one of three lawsuits from opioid giant Purdue defending OxyContin’s intellectual territory used a generic competitor’s supplemental New Drug Application to rehash old claims. He dismissed the suit.



With the decision, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. avoided stalling a label change indicating that its generic...

To view the full article, register now.