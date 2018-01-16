New NJ Gov. Vows To Fight ‘All-Out Assault’ From Washington

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 8:18 PM EST) -- Vowing to “resist Washington’s all-out assault on New Jersey,” Gov. Philip Murphy restated his campaign slogan in his inaugural address Tuesday, repeatedly hammering home his intention to make the Garden State “stronger and fairer.”



In a 35-minute speech that was heavy on optimism but light on details, the 60-year-old political newcomer and self-proclaimed Kennedy Democrat was sworn in as the state’s 56th governor, and in doing so returned the executive and both legislative branches to one-party control, following eight years with Republican Gov. Chris Christie....

To view the full article, register now.