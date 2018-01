Chancellor Won't Expedite Liberty CEO Misconduct Suit

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 9:20 PM EST) -- Stockholders who sued former Liberty Tax Inc. CEO John T. Hewitt over allegations of sexual and management misconduct lost a bid Tuesday for accelerated discovery to support a preliminary injunction motion, with Delaware’s chancellor finding no immediate need.



Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard said that there appeared to be no time crunch or imminent threat to stockholder interests, since the company is still weeks away from a mid-February U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission deadline for submitting a plan to fill board of director vacancies and secure an...

