EU Raids Euromoney Unit Amid Industrial Paper Probe

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 4:44 PM EST) -- Financial publisher Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC confirmed Tuesday that its paper and packaging price reporting unit had been raided by the European Commission amid its antitrust probe of the industrial paper market.



EU antitrust officials arrived unannounced at RISI's Brussels headquarters, Euromoney said in a statement. The financial sector-focused publishing company, which acquired RISI for $125 million in March, said its subsidiary was "committed to working fully with the commission" during the investigation.



The commission also said Tuesday that it had visited the premises of a...

