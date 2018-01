Trump's Mar-A-Lago Again Cited For Food Safety Issues

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 9:40 PM EST) -- Florida state restaurant inspectors found food safety issues and building problems at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach during a November visit, nearly a year after a previous visit turned up food violations at the private club.



On a Nov. 8 visit, state inspectors spotted Mar-a-Lago kitchen employees not washing hands before working with food, cases of hot dogs being stored on freezer floors, and raw meat and chicken being stored at warm temperatures, among other violations. At the club’s bed and breakfast, there...

