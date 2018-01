NY Gov. Proposes Tax Overhaul To Blunt Federal Reform

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 7:10 PM EST) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo proposed on Tuesday a $168 billion budget for 2019 that would restructure the state tax code, tax health insurers to recoup a "windfall" from the federal tax overhaul and defer tax credits of more than $2 million as the state faces a projected $4.4 billion budget deficit.



Cuomo, a Democrat seeking re-election this year who’s been floated as a possible 2020 presidential contender, said in Albany the main issue for this year's budget is the $10,000 state and local tax deduction...

