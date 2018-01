Trump Taps Ex-Military Judge As Air Force Legal Chief

Law360, Nashville (January 16, 2018, 4:02 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump on Friday nominated two former generals, one of whom is a former military judge, for roles as a senior manpower official in the U.S. Department of Defense and as the new legal chief for the U.S. Air Force.



James N. Stewart, the chair of the North Carolina Military Affairs Commission’s economic development committee, has been nominated as assistant defense secretary for manpower and reserve affairs, while Thomas E. Ayres, who most recently served as deputy judge advocate general of the U.S. Army, has...

