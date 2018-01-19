You've Got Mail Problems: A Safety Net For 'Late' Proposals

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 1:04 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office takes a hard line when it comes to proposal submissions: Late is late. This policy often proves frustrating to contractors who press “send” before the submission deadline but nevertheless end up with a late proposal submission because of transmission delays. Many contractors do not realize, however, that the Federal Acquisition Regulation provides a safety net for proposals that get lost (or delayed) in cyberspace, provided that the offerors submit a day early.



Did You Get My Email?



The email attachment was...

To view the full article, register now.