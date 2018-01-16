Wash. Agency To Stop Giving Info To Immigration Officials

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 4:20 PM EST) -- A Washington state agency on Monday announced that it will stop regularly handing to federal immigration officials the personal information it collects from applicants for driver’s licenses and other services, following a public outcry over the practice.



The Washington State Department of Licensing will stop providing to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement official copies of materials such as driver’s license applications and related photographs, as the information could lead federal officials to pursue immigration actions against the applicants, the agency announced.



The agency issued an apology...

