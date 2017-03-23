Piecemeal Approach to Consolidated Cases OK, Justices Told

Law360, Washington (January 16, 2018, 4:15 PM EST) -- Final judgments covering one segment of a group of consolidated cases are still eligible for appeal before the remaining larger group of disputes conclude, the U.S. Supreme Court was told Tuesday.



That argument, made by counsel for woman waging a million-dollar battle with her brother over their mother's estate, would expand rights of appellants already established for multidistrict litigation to cases that have been consolidated into a single district.



The justices had tough questions for both sides at oral arguments Tuesday, including on whether the district...

To view the full article, register now.