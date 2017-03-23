Piecemeal Approach to Consolidated Cases OK, Justices Told

By Bryan Koenig

Law360, Washington (January 16, 2018, 4:15 PM EST) -- Final judgments covering one segment of a group of consolidated cases are still eligible for appeal before the remaining larger group of disputes conclude, the U.S. Supreme Court was told Tuesday.

That argument, made by counsel for woman waging a million-dollar battle with her brother over their mother's estate, would expand rights of appellants already established for multidistrict litigation to cases that have been consolidated into a single district.

The justices had tough questions for both sides at oral arguments Tuesday, including on whether the district...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Elsa Hall, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Ethlyn Louise Hall and as Successor Trustee of the Ethlyn Louise Hall Family Trust, Petitioner v. Samuel Hall, et al.


Case Number

16-1150

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

4370 Other Fraud

Date Filed

March 23, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular