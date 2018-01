MF Global Argues For Coverage Of $141M Rogue Trader Loss

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 6:28 PM EST) -- A unit of defunct brokerage MF Global on Tuesday asked a New York state court to find insurers including an American International Group Inc. subsidiary must cover a $141 million trading loss that landed a futures trader in prison, saying the loss at issue is clearly covered.



MF Global is seeking to end a more than eight-year-long fight over whether insurers must pony up for $141 million in wheat futures trading losses sustained over two days in early 2008 by former MF Global trader Evan Dooley....

To view the full article, register now.