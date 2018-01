Fed. Circ. Affirms Patent Win For 'Warcraft' Maker, Others

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 8:08 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit summarily affirmed on Tuesday a Delaware federal judge’s ruling that “World of Warcraft” maker Blizzard Entertainment and other video game makers did not infringe a Parallel Networks patent on downloading and installing software.



In upholding the lower court ruling, the panel was unmoved by Parallel’s argument that an incorrect claim construction led the judge to determine that systems used by Blizzard and fellow video game makers Reloaded Games Inc., KOG Games Inc. and SG Interactive Inc. did not infringe on the system described...

