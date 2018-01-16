Australia Breaks WTO Silence To Fight Canadian Wine Rules

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 5:29 PM EST) -- The Australian government targeted Canada’s restrictions on the retail sale of foreign wines with a new World Trade Organization complaint Tuesday, marking the first time the country has triggered a dispute in Geneva since 2003.



Broadly, Australia has alleged that Canadian provinces British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia have implemented regulations that allow Canadian wines easier access to retail markets than imported wines, creating a discriminatory system that must be remedied.



“The Australian wine industry is a big export earner for Australia and helps create...

To view the full article, register now.