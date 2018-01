Warburg Pincus Co-Leads On Ziroom's $620M Series A Raise

Law360, Minneapolis (January 16, 2018, 4:35 PM EST) -- Chinese apartment rental company and online platform Ziroom has raised 4 billion yuan ($619.6 million) in Series A financing from a group of investors led by Warburg Pincus, Sequoia Capital and Tencent, according to an announcement from the Beijing-based firm on Tuesday.



Additional investors in the Series A round included China Renaissance Principal Investment, GA Capital, Sunac Capital, Source Code Capital, H Capital, New Hope and Haixia Asset, Ziroom said on Tuesday.



Ziroom's services include options for searching for apartments as well as services for signing...

To view the full article, register now.