Mich. Lobbying Firm Slams AG Subpoena In Tesla Sales Row

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 7:19 PM EST) -- A lobbying firm objected Monday in Michigan federal court to a subpoena from the state attorney general in Tesla’s suit over a Michigan law passed in 2014 that bans the automaker from selling directly to consumers, saying the subpoena is too broad and would unfairly burden the firm.



Michigan Legislative Consultants Inc. and its president, Tim Ward, said the subpoena would cause them to expend an amount of effort that is disproportionate to any potential benefit to the case. Additionally, Tesla already has sought more relevant...

