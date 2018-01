Yacht Owner Must Arbitrate Crash Coverage Row: 9th Circ.

Law360, Los Angeles (January 16, 2018, 8:33 PM EST) -- The owner of a luxury yacht that wrecked in Panama must arbitrate all its claims over its marine insurers' denial of coverage following the accident, the Ninth Circuit ruled Tuesday, finding the arbitration clause in the company's policy enforceable under the Federal Arbitration Act.



A Montana federal judge ruled in 2016 that the arbitration clause in policyholder Galilea LLC's marine policy required arbitration of two of the company's 12 claims against the underwriters of its policy, AGCS Marine Insurance Co., Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. and Torus...

