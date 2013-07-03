Furniture Co. Pays $10.5M To Settle Duty Evasion Claims

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 9:08 PM EST) -- A Virginia-based home furnishing company accused by the government of making false customs declarations to avoid anti-dumping duties on wooden bedroom furniture imported from China has agreed to settle the case for $10.5 million.



According to a U.S. Department of Justice statement on Tuesday, Bassett Mirror Co. spent nearly five years dodging the tariffs, which have been in place since 2004, by falsely attesting on official import documents that the incoming products were non-bedroom furniture.



By lying on the import forms between January 2009 and February...

