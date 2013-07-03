Furniture Co. Pays $10.5M To Settle Duty Evasion Claims

By Steven Trader

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 9:08 PM EST) -- A Virginia-based home furnishing company accused by the government of making false customs declarations to avoid anti-dumping duties on wooden bedroom furniture imported from China has agreed to settle the case for $10.5 million.

According to a U.S. Department of Justice statement on Tuesday, Bassett Mirror Co. spent nearly five years dodging the tariffs, which have been in place since 2004, by falsely attesting on official import documents that the incoming products were non-bedroom furniture.

By lying on the import forms between January 2009 and February...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

United States of America v. Bassett Mirror Company, Inc. et al


Case Number

4:13-cv-00165

Court

Georgia Southern

Nature of Suit

Other Statutes: False Claims Act

Judge

Lisa G. Wood

Date Filed

July 3, 2013

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular