Aetna Investors Sue Over $77B Merger With CVS

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 9:14 PM EST) -- Aetna Inc. was sued Tuesday by a shareholder who says holders of Aetna stock will be shortchanged in a $77 billion transaction with CVS Health Corp., thanks to a rosy key regulatory filing that allegedly obscures an array of critical information.



Shareholder Olivier Miramond sued the company and a dozen insiders over claims that a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in early January, a month after the deal was revealed, was a melange of “materially incomplete and misleading information."



Miramond said that information...

