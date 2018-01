BIA Head Says Tribal Jobs Bill Means Well, Needs Changes

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 8:36 PM EST) -- A House subcommittee heard largely supportive testimony on Wednesday about a bipartisan bill aimed at enhancing the economic development of native communities, including from the head of the Bureau of Indian Affairs, who voiced support for the “underlying goals” of the bill but said it could be improved.



The House Subcommittee on Indian, Insular and Alaska Native Affairs heard testimony on the Jobs for Tribes Act, which aims to increase tribes’ access to capital. It would also establish a “business incubator” program in the Department of...

