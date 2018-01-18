Using Section 83(i) To Take Advantage Of New Tax Code

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 5:00 PM EST) -- On Dec. 22, 2017, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act introduced a new section that provides for the deferral of taxation on certain qualified equity grants to employees of eligible corporations.



New Section 83(i) of the Internal Revenue Code permits eligible private corporations[1] to adopt qualified equity grant plans for issuing stock options or restricted stock units (RSUs) to eligible employees to obtain “qualified stock” (as defined below) in exchange for the performance of services. Qualified equity grants provide employees with two distinct tax preferences. First,...

To view the full article, register now.