Using Section 83(i) To Take Advantage Of New Tax Code
New Section 83(i) of the Internal Revenue Code permits eligible private corporations[1] to adopt qualified equity grant plans for issuing stock options or restricted stock units (RSUs) to eligible employees to obtain “qualified stock” (as defined below) in exchange for the performance of services. Qualified equity grants provide employees with two distinct tax preferences. First,...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login