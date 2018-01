Banking Group Of The Year: Ballard Spahr

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 4:23 PM EST) -- Ballard Spahr LLP led the pack in challenging significant Consumer Financial Protection Agency regulations over the past year, including its outsized role in defeating a consumer arbitration regulation, landing it a spot among Law360’s 2017 Banking Groups of the Year.



The firm represented the financial services industry, including major trade groups such as the Financial Services Roundtable, after the CFPB first began examining consumer arbitration. The firm ultimately helped bring about President Donald Trump’s November decision to sign a resolution eliminating an agency rule that would have...

