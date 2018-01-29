BakerHostetler Adds Lane Powell Securities Defense Pro
Douglas W. Greene joined the Seattle office of BakerHostetler as partner and leads its securities and governance team, the firm on said Jan. 16. Greene is joining from Lane Powell, where he had been a shareholder since 2002 and chairman of its securities group. Greene has represented companies and boards of directors in shareholder class actions,...
