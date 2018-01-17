Weil Adds Ex-Kirkland Bankruptcy Partner In NY
In a statement, Weil said Ryan Preston Dahl has joined the firm’s business finance and restructuring practice as a partner.
“Ryan has significant experience advising both debtors and creditors on complex bankruptcy and restructuring matters, which will complement and further strengthen our market-leading practice,” Weil executive partner Barry Wolf said in the release.
Dahl began with Kirkland in September 2007 as a...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login