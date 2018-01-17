Weil Adds Ex-Kirkland Bankruptcy Partner In NY

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 6:39 PM EST) -- Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP announced Tuesday that a former Kirkland & Ellis LLP bankruptcy partner has joined the firm’s New York City office.



In a statement, Weil said Ryan Preston Dahl has joined the firm’s business finance and restructuring practice as a partner.



“Ryan has significant experience advising both debtors and creditors on complex bankruptcy and restructuring matters, which will complement and further strengthen our market-leading practice,” Weil executive partner Barry Wolf said in the release.



Dahl began with Kirkland in September 2007 as a...

