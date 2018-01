Sephora Sold Eye Serum That Burned Man's Face, Suit Claims

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 3:22 PM EST) -- Cosmetic companies Sephora and Peter Thomas Roth have been hit with a suit in New York state court alleging an eye serum caused red bumps on a customer’s face, with one of the bumps creating a hole that has not healed.



Rolando Grullon said Monday he purchased a Peter Thomas Roth Laser Free Eye Serum at a New York City Sephora store in March, and noticed red bumps formed where he applied the product on his face. Although Grullon stopped using the product, red bumps and...

