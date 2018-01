Seward & Kissel Sues Ex-Client For $1.8M In Legal Fees

Law360, Los Angeles (January 17, 2018, 6:51 PM EST) -- Seward & Kissel LLP is seeking more than $1.8 million in legal fees that it claims it's owed for defending Neil Druker and investment firm Sonar Capital Management in multiple investigations and lawsuits, according to a New York state court suit.



The complaint filed Friday says the firm represented Druker and Sonar, the investment company he founded, in investigations by the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and in a shareholder class action, which was filed after former Sonar employee Noah Freeman...

