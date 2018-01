What Insurers Need To Know As Driverless Cars Hit UK Roads

Law360, London (January 17, 2018, 6:35 PM GMT) -- Proposed laws for driverless cars will pitch the U.K. car insurance industry into a new claims world of algorithms and black boxes, moving lawyers to warn insurers to begin preparing now for huge and potentially unforeseen legal implications.



Prime Minister Theresa May’s government expects fully driverless cars on the road by 2021, and lawmakers are drafting new laws to ensure everything is ready for a mighty shakeup to the way that transport works.



"Claimant lawyers, particularly those who are acting on behalf of individuals, need to...

