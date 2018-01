Rothschild Says Investors Knew Risks Before Taking Loan

Law360, London (January 17, 2018, 4:20 PM GMT) -- NM Rothschild told a High Court hearing in London on Wednesday that four British pensioners who claim the bank mistreated them over a Spanish property scheme should have been aware of the risks attached to their investment before taking out a loan.



The British pensioners are suing 200-year old investment bank NM Rothschild & Sons Ltd. over an "unfair" loan worth up to 75 percent of the value of their Spanish homes, which they allegedly invested in a fund run by insurance company Aspecta Assurance....

