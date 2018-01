Philly Becomes Latest To Sue Drugmakers For Opioid Crisis

Law360, Philadelphia (January 17, 2018, 3:51 PM EST) -- The city of Philadelphia became the latest municipality to attempt to hold drug manufacturers responsible for the nation’s growing opioid crisis Wednesday, filing a state court lawsuit accusing Allergan, Purdue, Endo, Janssen and Teva of deceptive marketing.



In a 156-page complaint, the city accused the companies of creating the public health crisis through a decadeslong practice of overstating the safety of the drugs, prioritizing their sales figures over the interests of patients.



While Philadelphia is not the first large city or Pennsylvania municipality to take aim...

