Ex-Sen. Dodd, Eli Lilly Litigation Head Join Arnold & Porter

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 6:22 PM EST) -- Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP on Tuesday said former U.S. Sen. Christopher Dodd will join the firm in Washington, D.C., as part of its legislation and public policy group, while the former head of litigation for Eli Lilly & Co. will come aboard in its life sciences and health care regulatory practice.



Dodd will take on the role of senior counsel for Arnold & Porter, having left his post as chairman and CEO of the Motion Picture Association of America back in September 2017. In...

