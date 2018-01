Mudrick Capital Files $200M IPO To Buy Post-Bankruptcy Biz

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 4:35 PM EST) -- A blank check company affiliated with distressed debt investor Mudrick Capital Management LP filed plans Tuesday for a $200 million initial public offering with the goal of buying a business that has recently emerged from bankruptcy.



New York-based Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. plans to offer 20 million units priced at $10 each, according to its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Proceeds could rise to $230 million if the underwriter exercises an overallotment option to buy an additional 3 million units, the filing said....

