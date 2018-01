DOT To Face More Data Fights After Safety-Record Ruling

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 7:40 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit’s finding that the U.S. Department of Transportation can be sued for mishandling safety citation records that potentially hurt truck drivers’ job prospects may expose the agency to fresh litigation and force it to better manage its information systems, experts say.



Now that two drivers in the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association Inc.’s suit can pursue claims that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration failed to maintain accurate driver safety and accident data that is released to prospective employers, the agency will face heightened pressure...

