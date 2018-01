Navy Charges Officers With Homicide Over Ship Crashes

Law360, Nashville (January 17, 2018, 4:25 PM EST) -- The U.S. Navy announced Tuesday that it had charged the former commanding officers of two ships with negligent homicide, among other charges, after 2017 crashes that collectively led to the deaths of 17 sailors.



The Navy has preferred charges — the military term for charges being filed — of dereliction of duty, hazarding a vessel and negligent homicide against four officers from the USS Fitzgerald, including its former commanding officer Cmdr. Bryce Benson, it said late on Tuesday. The same charges have also been brought against...

To view the full article, register now.