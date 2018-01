Mich. Tribe Gets $213K In Atty Fees In Blue Cross Suit

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 6:10 PM EST) -- A Michigan federal judge on Wednesday awarded about $213,000 in attorneys’ costs and fees to the Saginaw Chippewa Indian tribe of Michigan, adding to $8.4 million it won from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan over allegations that the insurer charged hidden fees while managing the tribe’s employee health care benefits plan.



U.S. District Judge Thomas L. Ludington weighed attorneys’ fees requests from both parties and denied the insurance company’s bid for $1.59 million but partially approved the tribe’s. Although the tribe was given a win,...

