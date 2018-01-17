Credit Biz Of PE Shop Littlejohn Clinches $409M CLO

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 2:34 PM EST) -- Wellfleet Credit Partners, the performing credit business of Greenwich, Connecticut-based private investment firm Littlejohn & Co. LLC, has closed its latest collateralized loan obligation at $409 million, the company said Wednesday.



The collateralized loan obligation, or CLO, is called Wellfleet CLO 2017-3, the company said in a statement. It represents the sixth CLO issuance for Wellfleet since the unit’s formation in 2015. Wellfleet priced one CLO in 2015, two in 2016 and three last year.



Following Wednesday’s announcement, Wellfleet has $2.5 billion in total assets under...

