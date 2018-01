Live Nation Can’t Get PTAB To Review Ticket-Resale Patent

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 8:04 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board declined Tuesday to institute post-grant review of a patent covering technology related to the resale of event tickets, finding Live Nation’s invalidity arguments were too similar to ones considered during the prosecution of a related patent.



The board denied a petition for review that Live Nation Entertainment Inc. filed in June, which argued the patent covered nothing more than an abstract idea. Live Nation also contended the patent was invalid because it would have been obvious.



“The petition before us...

