Level 3 Floats Challenge To Maine Utility Pole License Rule

Law360, Washington (January 18, 2018, 8:39 PM EST) -- Level 3 Communications LLC and ExteNet Systems Inc. teased a potential legal challenge this week that would contest Maine’s brand-new, and allegedly unprecedented, licensing requirement for telecommunications companies wishing to attach their cables to existing utility poles in the state.



A group of Level 3 entities joined ExteNet in a Monday letter to the Maine Public Utilities Commission blasting the agency’s joint-use utility poles order adopted 3-0 three days earlier. The source of their ire is the order’s creation of a licensing requirement for telecommunications companies...

