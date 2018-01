AmEx Urges Justices To Uphold 2nd Circ. Merchant-Rule Win

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 7:38 PM EST) -- American Express Co. filed a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday asking the justices not to disturb its Second Circuit win in an antitrust suit challenging rules that prevent merchants from steering customers to other credit cards, arguing the restriction helps the company compete with its rivals.



The so-called anti-steering rules have been challenged by the U.S. Department of Justice and a group of states as an anticompetitive restraint and a violation of the Sherman Act. But AmEx argued in its brief Tuesday that...

To view the full article, register now.