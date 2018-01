Bill Renewing State Dept. Cyber Role Passes House

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 6:12 PM EST) -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed legislation that would create a high-level international cyberspace ambassador post at the U.S. Department of State, in a rebuke to how Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has reorganized the office.



The Cyber Diplomacy Act, which passed the House in a voice vote on Wednesday afternoon, would establish by law an Office of Cyber Issues within the State Department, with an ambassador-level leader appointed by the president and confirmed by the U.S. Senate.



The bill’s passing comes six months...

