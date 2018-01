Former Grad School President Agrees To Charity Board Ban

Law360, Los Angeles (January 17, 2018, 9:21 PM EST) -- The Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday that the former president of a small graduate school near Cape Cod has been permanently barred from serving on state nonprofit boards as part of a settlement resolving allegations he collected an excessive salary and benefits.



Robert Gee, who was president of Massachusetts’ National Graduate School of Quality Management until 2012, will also fork over $150,000 to be distributed to a state charity as part of the deal.



“In Massachusetts, we rely on leaders of charities to be careful...

To view the full article, register now.