Judge Mulls If Courts Can Review Retention Of Trump Tweets

Law360, Washington (January 17, 2018, 2:03 PM EST) -- A federal judge on Wednesday pushed back against government arguments that court precedent "precludes judicial review" of the executive branch's obligation to preserve President Trump's communications, including his endless stream of tweets, and of the White House's use of vanishing-message apps.



A Washington, D.C., federal judge heard arguments Wednesday over the White House's obligation to preserve presidential communications, such as recordings of oval office meetings and the tweets of President Donald Trump, seen here Jan. 16. (AP) But even as he questioned the government’s assertions, U.S....

