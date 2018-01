10th Circ. Revives Kellogg Workers' Religious Bias Claims

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 6:36 PM EST) -- A jury should decide whether Kellogg USA tried to accommodate two Seventh-day Adventists it fired after they refused to work on their Sabbath, the Tenth Circuit said Wednesday, reversing the cereal maker’s win but rejecting a stricter reasonableness test the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission had proposed.



The unanimous panel reversed the District of Utah’s summary judgment ruling for Kellogg, saying too many questions remain about whether letting the workers use paid time off and ask other workers to cover their Saturday shifts constituted a “reasonable...

