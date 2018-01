Commerce Revokes Duties On Solar Cells Used In School Kits

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 8:10 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce has revoked some of the duties it had imposed on solar cells from China after a U.S. educational company that imports miniature solar cells for classroom scientific kits asked the agency to exclude those products from the scope of the case.



In a notice slated to be published in the Federal Register on Thursday, Commerce said it was partially revoking the antidumping and countervailing duty orders it issued last week on certain solar cells from China after Pitsco Inc., which does...

