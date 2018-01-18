Jones Day Nabs Finance Partner From Ashurst's NY Office

Law360, New York (January 18, 2018, 6:44 PM EST) -- An attorney who specializes in representing lenders and borrowers on risky leveraged loans at Ashurst LLP’s New York office has moved to Jones Day, her new firm said Monday.



Kim Desmarais, who has more than 15 years of experience in BigLaw, has represented borrowers, private equity firms, funds and big-name international investment banks including Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. and Investec, she told Law360. Jones Day said she focuses on leveraged finance transactions, which are considered riskier than other forms of corporate debt, as well as alternative...

