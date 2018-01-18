Jones Day Nabs Finance Partner From Ashurst's NY Office
Kim Desmarais, who has more than 15 years of experience in BigLaw, has represented borrowers, private equity firms, funds and big-name international investment banks including Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. and Investec, she told Law360. Jones Day said she focuses on leveraged finance transactions, which are considered riskier than other forms of corporate debt, as well as alternative...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login