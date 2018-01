Appellate Group Of The Year: Mayer Brown

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 4:30 PM EST) -- Mayer Brown LLP's Supreme Court and appellate practice group has tallied up an impressive series of wins over the last year, including two victories in the U.S. Supreme Court and circuit court decisions in favor of clients such as Google, Wells Fargo and CitiMortgage, earning it a place among Law360’s 2017 Appellate Groups of the Year.



The group, which includes over 40 attorneys, told Law360 that its success stems from having a roster of top attorneys, working closely with the firm’s trial litigators and always keeping...

To view the full article, register now.