NY, Conn. Sue EPA Over Lax Upwind Smog Enforcement

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 3:47 PM EST) -- New York and Connecticut on Wednesday sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in New York federal court, accusing it of failing to meet a Clean Air Act deadline to act on curbing smog pollution that blows into their states from power plants and other emission sources in upwind states.



The two states claim that the federal agency violated the CAA's Good Neighbor Provision when it failed to craft a federal implementation plan by Aug. 12 to tackle interstate transport of pollution from sources in Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania,...

