Gov't Wants Gold King Mine Spill Suit Paused For MDL Panel

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 7:56 PM EST) -- The federal government asked a New Mexico federal court Wednesday to pause litigation brought by the state and the Navajo Nation over the 2015 Gold King Mine spill while the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation ponders whether to consolidate several actions stemming from the incident, saying it’s the most reasonable approach.



The United States joined the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and its administrator, Scott Pruitt, in requesting a temporary stay of the tribe and New Mexico’s consolidated action until the JPML reaches a decision on a...

