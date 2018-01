Aetna To Pay $17M To Settle HIV Info Disclosure Claims

Law360, New York (January 17, 2018, 10:25 PM EST) -- Aetna has agreed to pay $17 million and implement new "best practices" for handling policyholders' sensitive data in litigation matters to resolve a consolidated putative class action accusing the insurer of negligently exposing HIV-related information through window envelopes mailed to roughly 12,000 people, according to documents filed Tuesday in Pennsylvania federal court.



The settlement stems from a July mailing telling Aetna policyholders who take HIV medications and pre-exposure prophylaxis — or PrEP, an HIV preventative regimen — how to fill their prescriptions. The letters, which were...

