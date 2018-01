Merck, Glenmark Stifled Cholesterol Drug Market, Suit Says

Law360, Los Angeles (January 17, 2018, 9:05 PM EST) -- Merck & Co. and generics manufacturer Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. were hit with a putative class action in Virginia federal court Wednesday claiming an agreement to keep a generic version of cholesterol treatment Zetia off the market for five years created an unlawful monopoly.



Named plaintiff FWK Holdings Inc. said in its antitrust suit that Merck paid Glenmark to stay out of the market with a generic version of its blockbuster drug between December 2011 and December 2016.



The deal was reached to settle a patent lawsuit that...

