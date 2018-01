International Trade Group Of The Year: Kelley Drye & Warren

Law360, San Francisco (January 23, 2018, 1:44 PM EST) -- Kelley Drye & Warren LLP helped initiate half of the 79 anti-dumping and duty investigations launched by the Department of Commerce in 2017. That, and its track record of wins for big companies in the steel and aluminum industries and small American businesses alike earned it a spot among Law360's International Trade Groups of the Year.



The firm's impressive 2017 workload came on the heels of a two-year battle on behalf of the steel industry. That ended in March, when the U.S. International Trade Commission issued...

